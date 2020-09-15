Seattle police arrested 11 people Tuesday afternoon after they allegedly committed property damage during an anti-police rally near the Space Needle, authorities said.

A group of about 20 to 30 people gathered near Denny Park around 3 p.m., before marching north along Fifth Avenue North, according to a statement from the Seattle Police Department. As they walked, some people in the group started damaging the windows of nearby businesses and spray painting buildings, prompting other people to try and intervene, the statement said.

According to the statement, officers then started using pepper spray and making arrests.

In a livestream recording of part of the protest, a group of bike officers can be seen walking next to a group of protesters near the Seattle Center before pulling people out of the crowd to take them into custody.

Officers later recovered bear mace, spray paint, a baton and a knife from those who were arrested, the statement said.

One of the people who was arrested was transported to the hospital. No further information about the person’s condition was immediately available.

The 10 others were booked into the King County Jail on investigation of malicious mischief and obstruction.