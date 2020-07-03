Protests against police brutality and racial injustice are back to being nightly standoffs between demonstrators and officers in the streets after Seattle police cleared out the CHOP, or Capitol Hill Organized Protest, near Cal Anderson Park and the Seattle Police Department’s East Precinct. Ten people were arrested Thursday night and Friday morning, some on Capitol Hill and some downtown, adding to the dozens already arrested this week.

King County prosecutors say they have no plans to charge non-violent protesters, and in a statement, underscored the rights of the protesters to “non-violently air grievances.”

Seattle police say they arrested three people outside their West Precinct downtown shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday on suspicion of property destruction. People streaming the gathering live on social media said the group was making speeches and eating pizza when officers showed up and started making arrests.

Seven more people were arrested starting around 1 a.m. Friday near Broadway and East Pine Street on Capitol Hill, on suspicion of assault, harassment and failure to disperse. Seattle police tweeted at 1:37 a.m. that their commanders were issuing a dispersal order to the crowd there, recommending exiting the area to the north and west.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan issued an executive order Tuesday night declaring that gathering in the area in and around Cal Anderson Park was unlawful assembly requiring immediate action from city agencies. City officials then moved into the area and cleared it out starting around 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Since that time, protesters and police have clashed several times in Seattle. From Wednesday to early Thursday, 69 people were arrested, according to police.

Jail records showed that 19 people were booked into the King County Jail between midnight and 7:30 a.m. Friday, but it was not immediately clear which of those were arrested at the West Precinct or at Broadway and Pine.

In its Friday statement, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said it has not charged non-violent protesters, “and we have no plans to do so. Our position hasn’t changed since the first protest in response to the murder of George Floyd.”

None of the CHOP clearing arrests have led to criminal charges from the prosecutors’ office, the statement said. The office says it has charged 10 Seattle and Bellevue protest-related cases since May — six involving a gun charge, one a hate crime investigation and three burglary cases. During the time CHOP was active, there were three cases: a burglary case, a burglary and assault case, and a reckless burning case, according to the statement.

The statement underscored the prosecuting attorney office’s “power to evaluate policies, laws and practices for racial equity. We have the power to change those things that perpetuate institutional racism. We will continue to listen to the experience of those who feel the sting of racism every day, work for the reform of the criminal justice system, and always view our goals through this lens of racial equity.”

Seattle Times staff reporter Elise Takahama contributed to this report.