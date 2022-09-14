Seattle police and firefighters responded Wednesday morning to a “scene of violence” in the 2200 block of 25th Avenue East in Seattle’s Montlake neighborhood, where an armed man was reported to be inside a burning house.
Another person, possibly injured, was believed by police to also be inside, Seattle police said about the call that came in around 9:30 a.m.
Officers were trying to contact the man, who was reportedly in the building, “possibly in crisis” and armed with a knife, the Seattle Police Department said on Twitter.
By 11 a.m., the Seattle Fire Department reported the fire was being brought under control, and one victim had been taken to a hospital, according to the Capitol Hill Seattle Blog. Two Seattle Police officers were also transported to Harborview Medical Center to be treated for smoke inhalation.
The Seattle Fire Department reported a “scene of violence” as well as a fire in the basement of the residence.
Police have closed 24th Avenue East to through traffic and are urging people to avoid the area.
This is a developing story that will be updated.