Seattle police and firefighters responded Wednesday morning to a “scene of violence” in the 2200 block of 25th Avenue East in Seattle’s Montlake neighborhood, where an armed man was reported to be inside a burning house.

Another person, possibly injured, was believed by police to also be inside, Seattle police said about the call that came in around 9:30 a.m.

Officers were trying to contact the man, who was reportedly in the building, “possibly in crisis” and armed with a knife, the Seattle Police Department said on Twitter.

By 11 a.m., the Seattle Fire Department reported the fire was being brought under control, and one victim had been taken to a hospital, according to the Capitol Hill Seattle Blog. Two Seattle Police officers were also transported to Harborview Medical Center to be treated for smoke inhalation.

2200 block of 25th Ave. E.: firefighters are currently able to keep the fire contained to the residence with help from @SeattlePD. Members of the public should continue to avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/13ou1ljp5d — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) September 14, 2022

The Seattle Fire Department reported a “scene of violence” as well as a fire in the basement of the residence.

Officers are in the 2200 block of 25th Avenue E contacting a man, possibly in crisis, who is armed with a knife and is inside a burning home. Police believe another injured person may be inside the residence. @Seattlefire on-scene assisting. More info to come. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) September 14, 2022

Police have closed 24th Avenue East to through traffic and are urging people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story that will be updated.