Until recently, Jennifer Kelly hasn’t spent much time considering whether she’d like to become a member of the Catholic clergy. As a woman, that option isn’t open to her.

But lately, the 60-year-old Seattle resident realized she’s spent much of her life in a role similar to a deacon, who provides spiritual support and guidance in an ordained position one step below a priest. She founded and now runs a Jesuit ministry in Washington prisons that has her leading communion services, holding retreats and praying with and for those who are incarcerated.

This month, like millions of others, she’s watching what happens in Rome, where Pope Francis has convened a historic assembly of bishops, priests and lay people as part of a multiyear process, called the “Synod on Synodality,” to chart the future of the church in the modern world. Those gathered will almost certainly discuss opening up the diaconate to women, becoming more welcoming to LGBTQ+ Catholics and a host of other sensitive subjects fueling a culture war within the church that parallels ideological rifts in society at large.

For a region with a modest Catholic population, the Seattle Archdiocese, presiding over Western Washington’s 136 parishes, has an unexpected and influential presence. Archbishop Paul Etienne is one of only two dozen voting participants from the U.S., out of a total 363 — and among only a handful of Americans picked by the pope.

“It was a surprise to the archbishop,” said spokesperson Helen McClenahan, adding Etienne learned he was selected right before embarking on a peace mission to Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan, in July. “He was super honored.”

The tensions within the Catholic Church are playing out amid a severe priest shortage and plunging membership in the U.S., leading to parish consolidations in Washington and elsewhere, and intensifying the call for change in some quarters.

The synod will affect more than what happens within the walls of any church building. The Catholic Church, as an institution, “is a major force in the world,” noted Marianne Duddy-Burke, executive director of DignityUSA, which advocates on behalf of LGBTQ+ Catholics. The church runs a vast network of schools, social service providers and health systems.

Synods have long been a regular occurrence, but this is the first in which women and lay people join bishops as voting participants, albeit as a minority. Voting on recommendations to the pope, who has the final say, isn’t expected until another assembly takes place next October.

This month of meetings, which kicked off Oct. 4 with a call from Francis for unity and “a welcoming Church, not one with closed doors,” is meant to be about listening and dialogue. That’s also been the aim of two years of conversations among parishioners worldwide in the run-up to the assembly — another unique aspect of this synod.

“This is the first time in church history really that there’s been this kind of mechanism of really listening … to everyday people in the pews to help inform decision making,” said Anna Roberston, a Seattle-based staffer of a national group advocating for women deacons, called Discerning Deacons.

Such grassroots participation, as well as Francis’ perceived openness to societal changes, has sparked a fierce backlash from conservative forces in the church who decry what they see as a break from its traditional, hierarchical order and reinforcement of eternally-binding doctrine.

The Rev. Gerald Murray, a U.S. canon lawyer and commentator, wrote of a “soft revolution” based on “decadent Western sexual mores and radical feminist claims of oppression.”

He called the synod “a disaster.”

Some progressive Catholics have also distrusted the process, said Corinna Laughlin, who coordinated the Seattle Archdiocese’s synod participation. Their view, she said: “Nothing’s going to change,” so why engage?

The level of participation in the archdiocese was still remarkable, she said, with 11,000 people attending in-person and online listening sessions — roughly 10% of Mass-attending parishioners.

Stark divides sometimes emerged, according to a synthesis of those local conversations. “Many expressed a longing for change in the church,” the document said. “Others feared that any break with tradition would be ‘a threat to the existence of the church.'”

Why Etienne?

Into this mix steps Etienne.

The Archbishop, tapped to lead the Seattle region in 2019 after serving in Alaska, isn’t nationally known as a major player either on the right, like some bishops elected to attend the synod assembly by the conservative-leaning U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, or the left, like Raymond Hunthausen, who served as Seattle Archbishop from 1975 to 1991.

Duddy-Burke, of DignityUSA, recalled that when her organization held a 1981 conference in Seattle, Hunthausen let participants use St. James Cathedral and videotaped a welcome message.

“There are still people in our movement for whom that was a life-changing experience,” Duddy-Burke said.

But it may be precisely because Etienne isn’t a leading voice for any agenda that Francis picked him for a process the pope has encouraged people to approach with humility and an open mind.

“He’s not a cultural warrior. He’s not an ideologue,” said David Gibson, director of the Center on Religion and Culture at Fordham University, said of Etienne. “Those are things that Pope Francis hates.”

While Etienne has spoken out against abortion, he voted against a U.S. bishops’ proposal that would have prevented President Joe Biden, and other Catholic politicians supporting abortion rights, from receiving communion.

At a time when some are so opposed to the synod that they’re calling the pope a “heretic,” according to Gibson, Etienne is also known as a loyal Francis supporter who’s digging into some of the pope’s priorities — climate change, for example. The archdiocese, along with Seattle University, will host a climate action summit next July.

Regarding two of the most touchy subjects, ordaining women and providing what Duddy-Burke calls “appropriate and respectful pastoral care” of LGBTQ+ Catholics, Etienne has tread a middle ground.

He’s never directly addressed elevating women’s roles in the church, but women comprise half of his leadership team and a handful serve as church administrators known a “pastoral coordinators,” according to spokesperson McClenahan.

Under Etienne, two Kennedy High School teachers engaged to marry same-sex partners resigned in 2020, saying it was made clear their contracts wouldn’t be renewed at the Catholic school. On the heels of protests among students, parents and alumni, an archdiocese task force recommended reconsidering a provision in a teachers’ covenant saying they could be fired if their “life style” is incompatible with Catholic moral values.

Effective this fall, the archdiocese deleted that provision. That doesn’t settle the question, however. Whether people in same-sex relationships can teach is now a school-by-school decision, McClenahan said, but the door is no longer closed.

As the synod assembly got underway last week, the pope released an exchange with conservative bishops that also suggested a middle path: reiterating doctrine that states marriage can only be between a man and woman but potentially allowing some forms of blessing on same-sex unions.

Leo Egashira, a Seattle resident and member of DignityUSA, would like to see the church affirmatively support same-sex marriage yet doubts that will happen in his lifetime.

The 69-year-old University of Washington research coordinator noted that among eight living siblings in his family, only two still consider themselves Catholic, including him. “The other ones, particularly my sisters, view the church as misogynist and backwards,” he said.

He plans to use his death to take a stand. Egashira’s will directs his funeral be presided over by a woman priest, if not one officially sanctioned by the church than one of hundreds belonging to alternative communities.

A life entwined with religion

Walking into St. Joseph Catholic Church, a soaring space softly lit by rows of stained glass panels, lanterns and a skylight, Kelly, the prison ministry founder, noted she’s always wanted to have the proverbial keys to the castle — and now she does.

An employee of the Jesuits’ West Province, she has an office on the second floor of the Capitol Hill church, next to the choir loft.

Kelly’s devotion to her ministry is everywhere in the prized spot, from decorated prayer cards she makes so people in prison will have something of beauty to take away from retreats, to art made by incarcerated people (one painting shows an imagined monastery as viewed from behind bars), to the guitar she brings into prisons because she views music as a form of healing.

Her role follows naturally from a life entwined with religion. She graduated from Catholic Seattle University with a degree in theology and spent years working for L’Arche Seattle, a religious community for people with developmental disabilities, including as its executive director.

On the side, she sung in rock and folk bands, and it was through a concert she gave at Monroe Correctional Complex that she first began working with people in prison. She recalls the day in 2015 she was asked to start Jesuit Restorative Justice Initiative Northwest as “one of the most joyful days of my life.”

Yet, she sees ways her role could become even more meaningful.

A couple of years ago, Discerning Deacons asked her to help host listening sessions related to the synod. Francis, in line with his predecessors, has opposed allowing women priests. But he has established two commissions to study ordaining women deacons — a practice that existed in the early church, according to historical evidence.

In many ways, Kelly’s work as a deacon would be the same as now. but ordination, she said, conveys “a tangible sign that the church is with you, that you don’t walk alone.”

Becoming a deacon would also allow her, and many other women around the world doing similar work, to preside over baptisms, weddings and funerals. Kelly has particularly thought about funerals, because she says many people who die in prison don’t have pastors in theirs lives.

Those on the receiving end of a ministry like hers also see ordained representatives of the church differently, Kelly added. They offer a special kind of solace.

She said it’s amazing to watch priests come into a prison and put their vestments on. “The sign that becomes for people … it’s almost like lighting a candle,” she said. All of a sudden, that area of the prison is transformed.

Nobody’s expecting such an immediate transformation within the Catholic Church. But at the end of October, Kelly and others are hoping to have a better idea of how much change might be possible.