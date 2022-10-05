A new park is opening Saturday in Lake City, and Seattle Parks and Recreation needs help picking its name.

The park, which is approximately 10,000 square feet, has a dome structure with a climbable net, half a basketball court, benches, picnic tables and a P-Patch garden plot. The park also features a public sculpture titled “Rock Stack” by artist Elizabeth Gahan.

The Parks Department will hold a community ribbon-cutting event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The park is located at 12510 33rd Ave. N.E.

According to the department, the property was purchased in 2010 with funding from the 2008 Parks and Green Spaces Levy. The Parks Department and community members came up with the design after the office building on the property was demolished in 2016.

Planning took place in fall 2020 and construction began last year.

Community members can send suggestions for the park name to paula.hoff@seattle.gov through the end of October. The Parks Naming Committee will consider all suggestions then make a recommendation to the Parks Department superintendent, who will make the final decision.

Suggestions should follow the naming criteria and reference geographical location, historical or culture history, distinctive geological features, community or neighborhood, community identity, or a person who died at least three years ago and made significant contributions to parks or culture in the community.