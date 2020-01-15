A third round of snow is choking transportation and closing schools in parts of Western Washington on Wednesday morning — although other areas saw no snow overnight.

Reports of snowfall varied widely across Western Washington on Wednesday morning, from 10 or 11 inches in Port Angeles since 4 p.m. Tuesday to zero in Northeast Tacoma. The heaviest snow is happening across Skagit and Whatcom counties and along the Strait of Juan de Fuca, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

Another system is expected Wednesday afternoon, but warmer easterly winds could prevent the lowlands from seeing significant snow, National Weather Service meteorologist Carly Kovacik said. Strong winds are likely in the Cascade foothills starting Wednesday. The wind will bring increased risk of tree damage, power outages and blowing snow, but should subside Thursday.

Here’s what you need to know Wednesday about the snow and wind. We’ll keep this post updated all day as weather-related news develops.

Schools

Seattle Public Schools are closed Wednesday.

Elsewhere in King County, the Skykomish district is closed. The Riverview, Shoreline and Snoqualmie districts will start two hours late. That’s according to FlashAlert, which tracks most schools and districts in the region.

In Snohomish County, districts that have canceled classes include Arlington, Edmonds, Granite Falls, Index and Stanwood. Districts that have delayed classes include Everett, Lake Stevens, Marysville, Monroe, Mukilteo, Snohomish and Sultan.

Several colleges around the region will also be closed, including the Seattle Colleges. Institutions opening later than usual include the University of Washington’s Seattle and Bothell campuses, Bellevue College, Cascadia College and Everett Community College.

Transportation

Sound Transit is rerouting some of its buses Wednesday morning, and King County Metro also has some buses on snow routes.

The advice from authorities when the roads are snowy: Don’t drive if you don’t have to. So why do surprising numbers of Pacific Northwesterners hit the roads anyway? Many feel pressured to drive to work on snow days — and think they’re good at doing so, a PEMCO Mutual Insurance survey found.

Mountain passes

Highway 2 remains closed Wednesday morning between Gold Bar and Stevens Pass, after closing Sunday and leaving some drivers stranded.

Chains are required on Snoqualmie Pass, where the roadway has compact snow and ice, the state Department of Transportation reported early Wednesday. Blewett Pass also has compact snow and ice on the road.

Forecast

Another system is expected Wednesday afternoon, but warmer easterly winds could prevent the lowlands from seeing significant snow, weather-service meteorologist Carly Kovacik said Tuesday evening.

Wednesday will likely be breezy in Seattle, with gusts up to 24 mph during the day and up to 36 mph at night. Stronger winds are expected across the Cascade foothills. The wind will bring increased risk of tree damage, power outages and blowing snow, but should subside Thursday.

Temperatures should climb into the 40s Friday and into the weekend. While the shift will mean no more snow, it will also bring potential for flooding as the snow melts and rain falls.

Overnight refreezing is likely until then, meaning drivers may face icy roads Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

More help navigating the snow and its possible effects