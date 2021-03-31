Seattle opened its fourth vaccination site in the city, at North Seattle College Wednesday, Mayor Jenny Durkan announced.

The Seattle Visiting Nurse Association will administer 1,170 doses per week — or about 390 each day of operation. At its size and staffing capacity, the nurses are capable of giving 6,400 vaccinations per week. City staffers will assist with language access, logistics and registration services.

The site is designed as a drive-thru site, but it also can accommodate walk-ups through the 95th Street entrance off College Way.

Patients may get their shots at the hub three days per week, Wednesday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. As supply increases, the days and hours of operation will increase, the city said in a news release.

North Seattle’s site marks the fourth city-affiliated site after sites opened in Rainier Beach, West Seattle and the Lumen Field Event Center.

“This site is all the more important as cases surge across our city, but particularly in the North End,” Durkan said in a statement.

Organizations that serve Black, Indigenous and people of color communities, older adults, and immigrants and refugees will be given advance registration to access at this new site.

Those eligible for vaccines can sign up to be notified about Seattle’s available appointments. As more appointments become available, those registered will receive an email notification.

Seattle residents also can contact the customer service bureau at 206-684-2489 from Monday through Saturday, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., for assistance completing this form. In-language assistance is available over the phone.