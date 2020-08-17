Eighteen people were arrested during an anti-police-union protest march south of downtown on Sunday night, according to Seattle police.

The march began at about 7 p.m. in the International District, with about 100 people and some vehicles following behind them, and made its way to the Seattle Police Officers Guild building in the 2900 block of Fourth Avenue South, police said.

That’s when things apparently took a turn, although police and protesters give differing accounts of how the situation escalated.

Police wrote in a 1:50 a.m. police blotter post that someone in the crowd “set off a large explosive and attempted to break out a police vehicle window” around 10 p.m., at which point an incident commander issued an order to disperse. They wrote that a few people then began throwing rocks, bottles and explosives toward officers; the post says at least three officers were injured, one of whom was hospitalized.

That’s when the incident commander declared a riot, police said. Officers deployed pepper spray and blast balls. The crowd moved north, eventually dispersing, according to the blotter post.

The city of Seattle agreed a week ago to a federal court order barring police from using the declaration of a riot as justification for indiscriminate force at protests. That change was one of the concessions the city made in an agreement filed jointly Aug. 10 with lawyers for protesters who are suing the city for allegedly allowing the police to use unnecessary violence in controlling and suppressing crowds.

Some protesters tweeted about being injured by the blast balls and wrote that no one had destroyed any property before police declared their demonstration a riot. What police called explosives, protesters on Twitter called firecrackers, which they argued aren’t as harmful as the “less-lethal” crowd-dispersal tactics police use.

A video circulated on social media appeared to show an officer on foot striking one of the cars that was driving behind the protest march.