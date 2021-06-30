Seattle police said Wednesday morning that one of their officers shot a person in the 1000 block of Seventh Avenue Southeast in Puyallup.

Seattle police were in the Pierce County city to assist the FBI with an investigation into organized crime and “armed drug traffickers,” according to the bureau.

A media conference is scheduled for noon at U.S. District Court in Seattle, where the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the FBI and Seattle police plan to talk about the investigation.

The FBI said Wednesday’s actions by police were part of “a lengthy investigation of drug dealing and illegal weapons possession.”

Further details were not immediately available.



