A Seattle police officer shot a person Wednesday morning in Puyallup while serving an arrest warrant amid a larger investigation into organized crime and drug trafficking, officials said.

The person’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, said Steve Berndt, a spokesperson for the FBI. The circumstances of the shooting in the 1000 block of Seventh Avenue Southeast were not clear Wednesday morning, but Berndt said no gunfight occurred.

Seattle police were in the Pierce County city to assist the FBI with an investigation into organized crime and “armed drug traffickers,” according to the bureau. A specialized task force was serving multiple arrest warrants throughout the area, and the Seattle officer who shot the person had been brought on as extra help.

A media conference is scheduled for noon at U.S. District Court in Seattle, where the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the FBI and Seattle police plan to talk about the “lengthy investigation of drug dealing and illegal weapons possession.”

A neighbor at the shooting scene, who asked not to be identified out of fear for his safety, said he heard people yelling “we have a search warrant” at about 3:30 a.m. He didn’t hear any gunshots, but saw a person being loaded into an ambulance before officers told him to go back inside. He said a man, woman and two children lived in the duplex unit where the shooting occurred.

Further details were not immediately available.



SPD’s Force Investigation Team is at the scene of an SPD Officer Involved Shooting in the 1000 block of 7th Ave SE in Puyallup. More information to come. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) June 30, 2021

Check back for more information on this developing story.