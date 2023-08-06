Seven-year-old Haven Roberts has a story about she got her name.

“I was in my mommy’s stomach when she had cancer,” she explained, jostling with a couple of her friends. “But I was OK, so we named me Haven ’cause it means ‘safe.'”

And her mother? “She died from the cancer,” Haven said, matter-of-factly, then skipped off to join her chums — all touched by cancer in one way or another — to wait for pizza and a bus trip to Madison Park and Beach, courtesy of a camp that aims to take some of the terror out of a terrifying disease.

Every summer, Seattle-based Cancer Pathways hosts weeklong camps in five Washington cities, where children affected by cancer in any fashion — from being patients to having a sick parent or sibling — can find fellowship, information and understanding in a safe setting.

And have a little fun, too.

On this particular day, about a dozen kids and a couple of towering University of Washington basketball players — special guests with cancer stories of their own — were painting tiles in an upstairs room at Cancer Pathways’ Capitol Hill headquarters, a slightly incongruous, neoclassical, redbrick edifice at East Union Street and Broadway.

Downstairs, a similar number were up to their elbows in dirt and petunias, making individual “memory gardens.”

Advertising

The building still has the telltale red door of a Gilda’s Club, even though Cancer Pathways years ago parted ways with the national cancer-awareness group named after famed comedian and actor Gilda Radner, who died of ovarian cancer in 1989. Her brother, Michael Radner, and late husband, the actor and comedian Gene Wilder, were among those who formed the national nonprofit in 1991 to honor her legacy by supporting families, especially children, touched by a cancer diagnosis.

Radner wrote about her experience in a funny and poignant book, “It’s Always Something,” the title taken from a signature line of one of her “Saturday Night Live” characters.

Anna Gottlieb, Cancer Pathways’ executive director, said Gilda’s Club had become too large, with scores of locations nationwide, and that newer generations weren’t familiar with the organization’s namesake or purpose.

So about 20 years ago, Gottlieb helped found Cancer Pathways, although Radner and her legacy are far from forgotten. Aside from the signature red door found on all Gilda’s Clubs, Gottlieb’s office is littered with Radner memorabilia, including letters from the performer’s brother. There’s also a large black-and-white portrait of Radner in the foyer, and a tiny, frizzy-haired likeness who waves from the basket of a hot-air balloon painted into a mural winding up the main staircase.

The nonprofit’s summer gatherings — also held on Saturdays, year-round — were named “Camp Sparkle” after Radner’s dog. Whether the organization is known as Gilda’s Club or Cancer Pathways, “it seems to have worked out,” Gottlieb said.

“People don’t care what our name is. They care about what we do.”

Advertising

The organization, which has 12 employees, including a social worker, is funded through “generous grants, donors and the community,” Gottlieb said. The camps — this summer held in Bellevue, Everett, Spokane, Seattle and Tacoma (and online) — are free. Activities include hiking, bowling, swimming and lots of “art therapy.” Lunch is served daily.

“We don’t want any barriers” for camp participants, Gottlieb said. “Cancer is financially devastating itself.”

In addition to the camp, Cancer Pathways sponsors an annual teen essay contest, “Cancer Unwrapped,” that’s attracted more than 8,000 young participants and is judged by retired Seattle Times features editor Terry Tazioli.

“Teenagers just want to be normal. They don’t talk about their feelings much. We give them a chance,” Gottlieb said. “These essays are real and raw, wrenching and beautiful.”

Cancer Pathways also sponsors educational courses, group sessions for parents of children with cancer, medical lectures and dozens of other activities.

The through line of all the nonprofit’s offerings: recognizing and mitigating the devastating impact of cancer on the community, families and especially the lives of children. The gatherings provide companionship and, in a way, relief from the burden of the illness.

Advertising

“We want to help them better understand cancer,” said camp director Michelle Massey. “Children need to understand things like, ‘Cancer isn’t contagious,’ and especially that it isn’t their fault. Cancer happens.”

Also, being surrounded by people with similarly difficult experiences can help normalize something that, everywhere else, isn’t normal at all. Cancer is an isolating disease, both for the afflicted and their loved ones, Massey said.

At Camp Sparkle, everyone — including counselors and staff — has been touched by cancer in some way. Even visitors raised their hands when asked if they knew anyone affected by the disease.

But while cancer is a common denominator for attendees, the camp’s primary purpose is to give kids a break from its burden. The camps build community, friendships and support during a difficult time that eventually will pass, one way or another, Gottlieb said.

So if someone wants to talk about what they’re going through, they’ll find an understanding and sympathetic ear, which they might not have at school or even home.

If they don’t want to talk, that’s OK, too.

“These kids are the experts in their own experience,” Gottlieb said. “We just let them know that it’s OK to be scared and sad, and to help them process that — to tell them that they will be all right, and they will get through this.”

Sponsored

Gottlieb said her mother died of cancer, and “nobody talked about it.” She recalled living “with a lot of fear and isolation at home.”

“The camps are based on a pretty simple concept of being together and being here for each other,” Gottlieb said. “We let them be kids. Here, all the strangeness that comes with a cancer diagnosis is gone.”

On this late July morning, a few kids were banging away at a piano in a large recreation room, while others crowded around Ruby, the camp’s tolerant Dalmatian, who was being hauled around like a sack of potatoes by 7-year-old Shari Whiteside. The dog was almost as long as she was tall.

In that morning’s “welcome circle” — where 40 or so campers and counselors started the day with a rousing version of the Hokey Pokey — Shari had brought a framed photograph that she passed around for show-and-tell. She explained that it was a “picture of me before my dad got cancer.”

“Anyone who has been impacted by cancer is welcome,” said Cancer Pathways Program Director Amy Wooten, herself a cancer survivor. Generally, however, the “campers” range in age from 5 to 12 years old. The camp’s “junior counselors” are mostly teens, ages 13 to 15, who started out as campers. The counselors are ages 16 and older, and some have been attending the camp or volunteering with Cancer Pathways for years.

“The campers who come back get a lot out of it,” Wooten said.

Advertising

One is 16-year-old counselor Ousman Dibba, whose grandmother — the cornerstone of his family, he said — died of cancer eight years ago. She was the one who enrolled Dibba in Camp Sparkle when he was 8 years old.

“I was very close to her,” Dibba recalled. “I didn’t know anyone who had, was experiencing what I was going through.”

Camp Sparkle showed him he wasn’t alone. Now, he’s passing that on, hanging out with the young campers, available if they have questions or want to talk. Or not.

“I just try to communicate,” Dibba said. “But mostly, my job is to make sure they have fun.”