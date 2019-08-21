We’ll warn you now: This song will get stuck in your head. But the laughs will be well worth it.

Seattle software developer and musician Tom Jones has created a catchy, hipster version of Billy Joel’s “We Didn’t Start the Fire” after a technical glitch in a Seattle Times email alert led to a bit of good-natured mockery on Reddit.

“Everybody was saying, ‘This is hilarious,’ and someone said the filler text reads as a new version of Billy Joel’s song,” said the 37-year-old Greenwood resident. That sparked something in him.

So Jones, who moved from Florida to the Puget Sound area to study at DigiPen Institute of Technology, went home that night, spent about four or five hours working on his version and posted it to the thread.

“I was entirely inspired by the Reddit thread and the escalation of a joke: how the Reddit thread created this sort of ‘chain of inspiration’ that led to me to work within particular constraints to take the joke to the next level,” Jones said in an email this week. “So, in essence, a small flub on your part resulted in a chain of jokes on some internet forum that can culminate in new piece of ‘art.'”

That small flub: Last week, a technical glitch resulted in The Seattle Times sending out email alerts that had filler words taken from the website Hipster Ipsum.

Filler text is supposed to provide an idea of what a design will look like once it’s filled with copy. It’s typically in Latin — you may have seen some that starts with “Lorem ipsum…” which has been used for decades — but the bottomless creativity of the internet has produced other versions, including beer ipsum (filler text created entirely with beer-related words) and TV ipsum (lyrics from television theme songs).

Advertising

In last week’s case, the Times email accidentally showed readers the filler text on our alert template — a jumble of hipster words — rather than the intended verbiage describing a news story.

It said: “Letterpress freegan twee quinoa. Messenger bag chambray, next level hot chicken. Vinegar street art biodiesel before they sold out. Fashion axe beard salvia gastropub, unicorn trust fund readymade waistcoat.”

After the alert was posted on Reddit, it became the top thread in the /r/SeattleWA forum for a time, with one commenter saying it was more “enthralling” than reading the news: “An entire rollercoaster of thoughts and emotions.”

After posting his initial version on Reddit, Jones went on to refine the song and posted his revisions on YouTube and Instagram.

He said that while he is relatively proud of the song, it’s not his usual genre. But what’s fun to him about it is that it says something about how funny comments and the feedback loop on social media can lead to a satisfying ‘high-effort’ joke.

Advertising

And even if nobody else ends up loving his parody, he won’t be too disappointed. It’s already brought some laughs to him and his friends, and it had his longtime girlfriend howling.

“She loves it; she was cracking up,” he said. “It’s been a fun escalation of a silly thing.”

Here are the words to his version:

[Verse 1]

Kombucha la croix mumblecore / Freegan bitters locavore / Portland unicorn YOLO / Actually XOXO

Cold-pressed helvetica / Vinyl fam man-bun tilde / Farm-to-table raw denim / You probably haven’t heard of them

[Verse 2]

3 wolf moon paleo / 4 dollar toast cornhole / Photo booth meditation / Godard flexitarian

Viral beard fanny pack / Celiac Thundercats / Raclette tumeric / Gluten-free Put a bird on it

[Chorus]

We didn’t stoke the fire / It was always burning since the world was turning / We didn’t stoke the fire / No we didn’t start it and we didn’t fight it

[Verse 3/4]

Normcore intelligentsia / Shabby direct trade chia / Cardigan bahn mi / Vexillologist ennui

Trust fund kinfolk TBH / Copper mug readymade / Quinoa cleanse gentrify / Shoreditch chicharron lo-fi

DIY retro kitsch / Kickstarter kale chips / Direct trade chillwave / Vaporcore chambray

Try-hard AF ethical vice / Small-batch bicycle rights / Polaroid 8-bit mixtape / Post-ironic hella cray

[Chorus]

We didn’t stoke the fire / It was always burning since the world was turning / We didn’t stoke the fire / No we didn’t start it and we didn’t fight it