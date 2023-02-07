A mother and daughter pair from Seattle will be among the featured guests sitting alongside first lady Jill Biden in the viewing box at Tuesday’s State of the Union Address.

The White House invited the guests in the viewing box “because they personify issues or themes to be addressed by the President in his speech, or they embody the Biden-Harris Administration’s policies at work for the American people,” according to an online White House statement.

President Joe Biden is expected to refer to several of the invitees by name during his remarks.

Kristin Christensen is a Seattle mother of three and a caregiver to her husband who was medically retired from the Navy due to combat-related injuries.

In 2021, the Elizabeth Dole Foundation appointed Christensen as a fellow. She and her daughter, Avarie Kollmar, advocate for fellow caregivers.

“Christensen and Kollmar share their stories to help others to identify as caregivers, seek out support and know they are not alone,” the White House said.

Through the Dole Foundation’s Hidden Heroes Cities and Counties Program, Christensen works with local and state officials to support caregivers.

In 2022, Christensen and Kollmar shared their experiences with the first lady during a Joining Forces event in support of Hidden Helpers. Joining Forces is Jill Biden’s White House initiative to support military and veteran families, survivors, and caregivers, according to the White House.

Rock star Bono; the man who disarmed a gunman in last month’s Monterey Park, California, shooting; and the family of Tyre Nichols will also sit alongside first lady Jill Biden, as well as second gentleman Douglas Emhoff and Oksana Markarova, ambassador from Ukraine.