Two Seattle boys were killed and a third injured in the August crash about two miles east of Cle Elum. The driver of the car, the father of one of the boys, is facing criminal charges.

A Hamilton International Middle School student died Monday from injuries he suffered in a car crash nearly two months ago near Cle Elum.

Nico Luiggi, 13, is the second boy to die as a result of the crash, which claimed the life of fellow Hamilton student Max Cohen, 12. Nico’s parents said their son suffered a traumatic brain injury and never woke up after the August crash.

Another boy was also injured but has since been discharged from Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

Kittitas County prosecutors have charged the car’s driver, David J. Cohen, 51, who is Max’s father, with one count of vehicular homicide and three counts of vehicular assault. It wasn’t immediately known if charges would be amended following Luiggi’s death.

In August, Washington State Patrol Trooper Brian Moore said there was evidence Cohen was driving under the influence of prescription medication at the time of the crash. The elder Cohen was wearing his seat belt and was not seriously hurt. None of the boys in his car were wearing seat belts.

According to the State Patrol, the accident happened Aug. 27 on Highway 970 about 2 miles east of Cle Elum. The patrol said Cohen attempted to pass another vehicle when the Mazda Tribute he was driving left the road, rolled several times and came to rest on its roof.

Carmen Hagios and Ray Luiggi, Nico’s parents, said their boy — who turned 13 on Sept. 24 — made friends easily. “He had so many different friends and different groups of friends,” Hagios said.

Luiggi said his son was sharp and asked probing questions and didn’t shy away from public speaking. In addition to enjoying playing the video game Fortnite, Nico spoke German, would walk with his friends to Lake Union for a swim, did martial arts and gymnastics and was hoping to be accepted into his Wallingford middle school’s advanced drama program this year.

Hagios and Luiggi said a viewing at Butterworth Funeral Home, 520 W. Raye St., will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, with a service immediately following.

Dorian Manza, Hamilton’s principal, sent an email to parents letting them know that counselors will be available to speak with students all this week.