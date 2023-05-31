An eighth-grade student at Seattle’s Lakeside Middle School is a quarterfinalist in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Sanchali Bohacek is the only student from Washington competing this week in the national spelling contest. She rose to the national competition after winning the spelling bee at Lakeside in February and then winning the King/Snohomish County Regional Spelling Bee.

Bohacek joins 230 other spellers from across the world in the Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor in Maryland. All spellers earned their spots as national competitors by advancing through regional spelling bees, competing against students from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Department of Defense Schools in Europe, as well as the Bahamas, Canada and Ghana, according to Scripps.

The 54 spellers, including Bohacek, are competing Wednesday in the quarterfinals, which began at 5 a.m. Pacific Time. Some 39 will advance to the semifinals, which begin at 11:30 a.m.

The finals will take place Thursday at 5 p.m. to determine who will take home the Scripps Cup.

West Coast viewers can tune into the quarterfinals of the National Spelling Bee from 5 to 10 a.m. and the semifinals from 5 to 7 p.m. at spellingbee.com/watch. Viewers can also stream the spelling bee on ION Plus and Bounce XL.

Bohacek is the leader of her school’s book club and a reporter for her school newspaper, according to her bio on the bee website.

When she was 12, Bohacek had her writing published in the American Library of Poetry’s 2021 poetry collection.

She enjoys reading, skiing and singing, and she recently taught herself to crochet through watching YouTube videos, her bio said.

Bohacek is a Taylor Swift fan, and her favorite book is “The House of the Spirits” by Isabel Allende.