“It’s wonderful to be back,” says Paul Caldwell, artistic director of Seattle Men’s Chorus. “And it’s wonderful that the city came back for us and with us.”

Seattle Men’s Chorus performed its Holiday Falala-liday show at Benaroya Hall on Saturday, Dec. 10. The show was complete with dancers, singers, appearances by The Supertonics and an audience dancing and singing along from their seats.

Seattle Men’s Chorus and Seattle Women’s Chorus are deeply important to the city’s LGBTQ+ community. Since its founding in 1979, the men’s chorus has become a leader in the LGBTQ+ choral movement. The women’s chorus, founded in 2002, serves as a bold voice for the LGBTQ+ community and women’s social justice.

Benaroya Hall regularly hosts the chorus’ Holiday Falala-liday, and 10 years ago on Dec. 9 it also hosted some of the first same-sex marriages in Washington after voters approved Referendum 74, legalizing same-sex marriage statewide.

Caldwell described the Dec. 10 crowd as the “biggest audience ever” that the chorus has performed for and is awe-struck by the group’s significance to both the city of Seattle and the LGBTQ+ community.

“Someone explained to me that when they were just coming out to their family, like 20 or 25 years ago, and they needed their family to sort of get comfortable with the idea of gay and being around gay people, they brought their families to the chorus,” he said. “This is where people’s mom met gay people, saw gay people, learned to love gay people.”

Caldwell said he has realized that for the city, the show is a big part of Christmas. “And for some people, it is Christmas, like it’s not the holiday for them until they h ave been a part of this thing, ” Caldwell said.

Cindy Bergquist said she regularly attends these concerts with her family. “This is our tradition,” she said. “They have awesome voices and add a lot of fun to the holiday spirit with the way they perform.”

Additional shows, including one children’s show, will take place Dec. 22 and 23 in Seattle. The chorus will also perform at Everett Civic Auditorium on Dec. 17.

Seattle Women’s Chorus has shows coming up in February.

For more information, visit seattlechoruses.org.