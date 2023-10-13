As bombs dropped on Gaza, Ramona Okumura fled her hotel earlier this week for a United Nations compound that would be safer for her and her fellow medical workers.

That building, too, is no longer safe. Israel issued an alert for everyone in North Gaza to move south, so Okumura, a Seattle resident and former University of Washington instructor volunteering in Gaza, has moved to another U.N. building.

But family and friends in the Seattle area remain worried as they await updates from Okumura, who is among an estimated hundreds of Americans stranded in Gaza, along with the 2 million people who live in Gaza. They are waiting to see if or when Okumura will be able to evacuate.

Okumura was on a visit to Gaza as a consulting prosthetist for the Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund, working on its amputee project. Since she retired in 2017 after serving on the faculty of the UW’s Department of Rehabilitation Medicine’s division of prosthetics and orthotics, she’s been on several volunteer missions to Gaza, according to the PCRF. During one trip, for example, she worked at the organization’s annual camp for children with amputations, bringing 110 kids together from all regions of the Gaza Strip.

This week, she briefly celebrated her 71st birthday in Gaza with a quick “happy birthday” song, after the conflict began but before she and her colleagues went to the U.N. building.

“I can’t believe how much energy she has,” said Jennifer Chew, a family friend. “Her level of passion and commitment is admirable.”

Okumura is with Dr. Barbara Zind, an American pediatrician and PCRF volunteer, who was interviewed by CNN’s Wolf Blitzer amid explosions. After one especially loud explosion, Blitzer told her to let them know if she needed to go to a bomb shelter.

“There are no bomb shelters here,” she responded.

Both Okumura and Zind said in media interviews that they were worried for residents in Gaza.

“I’m also worried about the people who can’t leave here,” Okumura told KIRO 7. “Eventually, I’ll get evacuated but half of the 2.3 million people in Gaza are children, and they can’t leave, and they have nothing to do with what’s going on here, so they will suffer.”