As housing costs climb and more people live unsheltered, Seattle voters will likely consider the city’s largest-ever property tax levy for affordable housing this fall.

Mayor Bruce Harrell unveiled Thursday his proposal for the next housing levy, totaling $970 million, more than triple the total raised by the current levy expiring at the end of this year. Harrell said the increase is necessary to meet the region’s housing crisis.

The size of the proposal is “incredibly appropriate” given the city’s need for affordable housing, said Alison Eisinger, executive director of the Seattle/King County Coalition on Homelessness. “We have to continue to make progress. Costs have increased, as has the urgency.”

The seven-year levy would charge 45 cents per $1,000 of assessed value. For the owner of a home valued at $866,000, the current median value in Seattle, that would be about $390, an increase of about $260 from the current rate.

The proposal marks the latest significant increase in the decades-old levy, one of the city’s largest funding sources to build and preserve subsidized affordable housing for people with low incomes and people experiencing homelessness.

Affordable housing developers and nonprofit organizations typically pair levy funds with other sources of money to build, buy or rehab apartment buildings. The current levy, approved by voters in 2016, has helped fund 2,735 new rental homes and preservation of 530 existing units so far, 31% more than the city’s original goal, according to a recent oversight committee report. About 16,000 people live in homes funded by city housing levies passed since the 1980s, according to the mayor’s office.

The housing levy has been popular historically. Seattle voters backed the $290 million levy, which was double its 2009 predecessor, with nearly 71% of the vote in 2016. Even so, the latest version of the property tax measure could face new tests after voters watched home values skyrocket during the first two years of the pandemic.

The assessed value of the median Seattle home is $866,000, up about 14% from 2022. The annual property taxes on that home increased 5%, from about $6,700 to $7,000, according to the King County assessor. (Home values and tax bills don’t rise at the same rate because of the way the county calculates and collects property taxes.) The city’s budget office projects the median next year, when the levy would take effect, will be $855,136.

Along with affordable housing, existing property taxes fund schools, parks, transportation, libraries and other needs. Property tax hikes affect both property owners and renters, as landlords often cite the increases as justification for raising rent.

Over seven years, the latest proposal would raise $707 million to build and preserve subsidized rental housing; $51 million for homeownership programs, including construction of affordable for-sale homes and down-payment assistance; and $30 million for rental assistance meant to help tenants avoid eviction, according to Harrell’s office.

The new levy would also include a new attempt to stem the loss of front-line social services workers, who struggle to afford Seattle on salaries around $40,000.

About $122 million would fund operations and maintenance of permanent supportive housing, rental housing that includes services for people who were previously homeless. That spending would include a fund to “stabilize wages” for people who work in permanent supportive housing.

“Just like you need the building to survive 30 years, we need to think about what it takes to staff these housing programs for people who are aging just like the rest of the population and have had very hard lives in some cases,” Eisinger said.

Another $60 million would go toward the levy administration over seven years, including selecting projects to receive funding and monitoring construction.

The Office of Housing originally floated the idea of a $758 million levy, and housing advocates argued for more.

Even at its highest level ever, the housing levy would fall far short of addressing the full scale of the city’s housing need.

Seattle has a shortage of at least 16,000 homes affordable to people making less than 50% of area median income, or about $58,000 a year for a family of three, according to a 2021 analysis. That number nearly doubles when accounting for the fact that some more affordable homes are occupied by people with higher incomes, known as down renting.

The mayor’s office says the proposal would “create over 3,000 new rental and for-sale homes affordable to low-income residents, including seniors, low-wage workers, families with children, and people experiencing homelessness.”

Despite tripling the levy, the number of affordable units built would not increase at the same level because of rising costs to buy land, build projects and maintain housing over the long term. The Seattle Office of Housing will share more details about its cost assumptions at a council committee meeting on April 19, spokesperson Stephanie Velasco said.

Affordable housing developers faced a similar challenge in 2016, when the city proposed doubling the amount of tax revenue raised but building fewer affordable homes.

The Seattle City Council will consider and possibly tweak the mayor’s proposal over the coming months. The first meeting of a special council committee on the housing levy is scheduled for Wednesday.

Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda, who will chair the committee, said she hasn’t yet heard significant concerns from other council members and feels “optimistic” voters will back a larger levy than the current one. Given the number of people living unsheltered, “on a daily basis we have a reminder of how much housing we need in Seattle,” she said.