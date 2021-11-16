Seattle Mayor-elect Bruce Harrell announced 12 advisory transition committees on Tuesday, appointing nearly 150 people from the areas of business, entertainment, environment and education to help set the agenda for his administration.

“We are building a one-of-a-kind, diverse, and skilled team, filled with the energy and expertise needed to ensure our administration hits the ground running,” Harrell said in news release announcing the appointments.

The transition team will be chaired by former U.S. Secretary of the Interior Sally Jewell, Interim Equal Opportunity Schools CEO Eddie Lincoln, Uwajimaya President and CEO Denise Moriguchi, and Sea Mar founder and CEO Rogelio Riojas.

“In this transition team, the Mayor-elect is setting the tone for an administration that is inclusive, dynamic, and diligent,” Jewell, who is also a former CEO for REI, said in the news release.

The committees will meet independently to discuss issues on their respective topics and will work with the transition team chairs.

“They aren’t staff — but the chairs and the leads for each committee will collaborate in additional meetings to coordinate across different issue focuses and bring ideas from their specific committees to that larger group,” Jamie Housen, a spokesperson for Harrell, said in an email Tuesday.

Advertising

To date, the mayor-elect has been working with a handful of campaign staffers in the transition office, but Housen says more staff positions will be filled at a later date.

“Certainly as the staffing process continues more people will be working out of the transition office on a daily basis,” Housen said.

Some of the committees include those in the business and government sector, such as King County Creative Economy & Recovery Director Kate Becker and former King County Deputy Executive Sung Yang, who will lead the Labor and Workforce committee, and Jessyn Farrell, a former state lawmaker and mayoral candidate who failed to make it beyond this year’s primary, who will lead the Climate and Environment committee with environmental attorney Ken Lederman.