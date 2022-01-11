Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell on Tuesday announced additional department heads, naming three directors to oversee housing, public safety and immigrant and refugee affairs.

Hamdi Mohamed was named director of the Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs; Maiko Winkler-Chin was named director of the Office of Housing; and Andrew Myerberg is becoming director of Public Safety, a new position in the mayor’s office.

Mohamed, a King County Port commissioner, will serve Seattle’s immigrant community, overseeing the office and its outreach.

Winkler-Chin, who currently serves as executive director of the Seattle Chinatown International District Preservation and Development Authority, will lead the office that oversees the creation and maintenance of affordable housing as well as rent relief and similar initiatives.

Myerberg, the current director of the Office of Police Accountability who fielded questions from City Council about a recent investigation into a 2020 police ruse by Seattle Police earlier Tuesday, will join Harrell’s office as director of public safety.

According to a news release, Myerberg will work with Senior Deputy Mayor Monisha Harrell to “develop new models of public safety, working collaboratively with Seattle Police and Fire Departments, and helping guide oversight and reform efforts.”

Harrell, who took office last week, expressed confidence in each of the appointees in the news release.



The mayor appointed the majority of his Cabinet in December, including Monisha Harrell and two other deputy mayors.