Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan on Wednesday named the members of a task force that she says will help guide $100 million in proposed investments next year for communities of color. Durkan announced the concept of the task force last month, when she sent her 2021 budget plan to the City Council for review and potential changes.

The group’s 28 members will include two pastors; two union leaders; the president of Seattle Central College; representatives from the Urban League of Metropolitan Seattle and the Seattle-King County NAACP; and representatives from other nonprofit organizations, such as the Seattle Indian Health Board, El Centro de la Raza and Muslim Housing Services. City Councilmember Debora Juarez will serve as an ex-officio member, and more members may be added.

Meanwhile, the Durkan administration intends to pay a consultant up to $200,000 to facilitate the task force’s work between November and June, with the consultant expected to help the group gather input from Seattle residents. The Department of Neighborhoods is accepting bids from consultants this week.

In a news release Wednesday, the mayor described the $100 million Equitable Communities Initiative and the associated task force as “a significant step to recognize and address the generational impacts of systemic racism … and to build a more just and equitable city.”

The investments “will mark the city’s next step toward … rooting out the injustices that plague our collective communities,” task-force member Steven Sawyer said in the news release. Sawyer is the executive director of the People of Color Against AIDS Network, which works to combat inequities in health care.

King County Equity Now, a coalition of Black-led organizations that’s been pushing City Hall to redirect resources from the police to other needs, and that’s leading community-based research into public safety and racial equity solutions for Seattle, has criticized the mayor’s approach. The mayoral task force is bound to advance Durkan’s priorities, rather than new ideas, the coalition has said.

Advertising

“We need community voice to lead the way,” coalition research director Shaun Glaze said last month. “We don’t mean some task force cherry-picked by white wealthy people who already have access to political power.”

The mayor has proposed reserving $100 million in new spending for “Black, Indigenous, and people of color communities” as part of her 2021 budget plan, having promised that sum over the summer in response to the uprising for Black lives. When she first made the promise, as protests against police killings and racism surged, she said money would benefit Black people in particular.

The mayor’s plan would use proceeds from the City Council’s new tax on big businesses to help close a pandemic-related budget gap and cover the $100 million. King County Equity Now and other critics say the $100 million should instead come from the police and the criminal legal system and should be allocated through a participatory budget process that involves people not usually included in conversations at City Hall.

Some community leaders active with King County Equity Now declined invitations to serve on the mayor’s task force, and City Council members have raised some concerns about the mayor’s budget plan.

The mayor has said the task force, with technical assistance from city employees, will make recommendations on how the $100 million should be spent and what the money should achieve. In accordance with city and state rules, the group won’t select specific recipients, the Durkan administration has said.

“Dismantling systemic racism starts with a shift in funding priorities to be more equitable, investing more in services led by BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) leaders designed for and accessed by their communities,” said task force member Christina Wong, director of public policy and advocacy at NW Harvest, which runs food banks and meal programs.

Advertising

“COVID-19 has nearly doubled the number of people in our state who struggle to put food on their table, disproportionately impacting Black and Latinx communities,” Wong added in Wednesday’s news release.

The task force will deliver initial recommendations in December and additional recommendations next spring, the administration has said, allowing the mayor to make a supplementary budget proposal at that time.

The group’s members will be paid for their time; the amount has yet to be decided, the mayor’s office said.

The Durkan administration has said the task force’s focus areas will be: Building Opportunity and an Inclusive Economy; Community Wealth Building and Preserving Cultural Spaces; Community Wellness; and Climate Justice and Green New Deal.

These are the Equitable Communities Initiative Task Force members named by the mayor’s office Wednesday: