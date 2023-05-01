Seattle’s annual May Day march is set to begin Monday at the downtown Henry M. Jackson Federal Building.

Sponsored by social justice organization El Comité to celebrate International Labor Day, the march will rally around immigrant and worker rights, organizers said.

“We know you have other things to do that are important but this day is as important as it is your family, your friends and your community rights on stake,” organizers wrote in a Facebook post promoting a “day of unity and collective community power to support our most needed people.”

The focus of the annual march has evolved over the years. Last year’s event was set against the background of rising inflation and ongoing economic uncertainty. Organizers in 2021 advocated for vulnerable frontline workers: those showing up to keep businesses, schools, hospitals and farms running during the COVID-19 pandemic. During the Trump administration, protesters demanded protections for undocumented immigrants and the end of deportations.

Monday’s march comes as Washington workers are forming unions at the highest rate in years, fueled by mobilizing Starbucks employees in Seattle, federal labor records show. The state saw more than 120 cases filed for union representation in 2022, according to National Labor Relations Board data.

Monday also marks the deadline Amazon previously announced for corporate workers to be back in the office three days a week — a move that city business leaders and politicians hope will buoy downtown’s ongoing pandemic recovery.

This is a developing story and will be updated.