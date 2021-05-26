Seattle gathered to remember and reflect on the anniversary of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd’s death sparked months of protests and cries for racial justice around the country.

On First Hill, St. James Cathedral’s ecumenical prayer service reflected on the need for healing, repentance and prayer. Seattle parishes shared how they will commit to working toward racial justice and asked the parish to find ways to work together for change.

Saint Mark’s Episcopal Cathedral projected “George Floyd should still be alive today” onto the Capitol Hill church building. Starting Wednesday night, the church will be switching out the names of people killed by police in Washington state each night through June 8.