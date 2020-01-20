By
Seattle Times staff photographer
Back to story Restart gallery
Steve Ringman: sringman@seattletimes.com;
Most Read Local Stories
- 'We were before our time': Remembering the fight to change King County's namesake from a slave owner to a civil-rights leader VIEW
- Spendy dinners and $79 haircuts: Tim Eyman isn't living like someone who's bankrupt, AG says
- As smaller Washington cities grapple with homelessness, Republicans take up the issue in the state Legislature
- Here's what's open, closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day
- These Seattle neighbors have been working to put the 'beach' back in Rainier Beach VIEW
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.