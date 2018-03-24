Seattle Times staff members will provide live updates from the local March For Our Lives, which begins at Cal Anderson Park on Capitol Hill.

Thousands of people are expected to attend Seattle’s March For Our Lives, a student-led event calling for an end to gun violence and mass shootings.

A rally starts at 10 a.m. at Cal Anderson Park on Capitol Hill; the march is to begin at 11 a.m. A second round of speeches and performances is scheduled for noon at Seattle Center. Speakers and performers include Gov. Jay Inslee, state Attorney General Bob Ferguson and singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile. Saturday’s march is one of hundreds planned alongside the main event in Washington, D.C., in the wake of the Feb. 14 school shooting in Parkland, Florida, where 17 people were killed after a student opened fire. Saturday marks the latest national protest day to demand stricter gun laws. Students around the country walked out of classes March 14. Marchers will head west on Pine Street, then northwest along Fourth Avenue, ending at Seattle Center. People trying to move around downtown Seattle should expect delays and are encouraged to take public transportation.



Update, 7:30 a.m.:

We will be posting live updates about the March For Our Lives in Seattle starting around 9 a.m. Seattle Times journalists David Gutman, Michelle Baruchman, Alan Berner and Courtney Pedroza will provide coverage from the scene.

A rally will begin at 10 a.m. with speeches from state Attorney General Bob Ferguson, U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell and lead march organizers Emilia Allard and Rhiannon Rasaretnam. Allard, a senior at Ballard High School in Seattle, and Rasaretnam, a senior at Tahoma High in Maple Valley, have been working with a group of student organizers and more than 400 volunteers for a month to prepare for the march.

Marchers will begin heading to Seattle Center at 11 a.m. A second round of speeches and performances will include Gov. Jay Inslee, singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile and young people who have been directly affected by gun violence.

Organizers anticipate the event will end around 2 p.m.

We’re compiling videos from students as they participate in the march. If you have a video you would like to share (even if it’s a short one saved from an Instagram or Snapchat story), please send it to pcornwell@seattletimes.com.