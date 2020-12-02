Seattle firefighters pulled a man from a Montlake house after it caught fire Wednesday evening, according to fire officials.

Crews responded to the single-family residence, which is adjacent to an apartment building and “tucked further back from the sidewalk,” in the 2100 block of 22nd Avenue East, according to fire spokesperson David Cuerpo. Firefighters could see smoke coming from the building when they arrived, fire officials tweeted around 7:15 p.m.

The man was in critical condition when firefighters found him, fire officials said. He was transported to Harborview Medical Center for further treatment after paramedics attempted life-saving efforts at the scene.

Fire officials are investigating the cause of the blaze, which was extinguished by 7:30 p.m. No other people were found inside. It’s unclear if the man lives in the house, Cuerpo said.

No further information was immediately available.