A Seattle man died Saturday after the SUV he was driving crossed the center line of a North Kitsap County road and collided with an oncoming utility truck, the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office reported on Sunday.

Kevin Patrick Chandler, 55, was diving south on Miller Bay Road in a 2005 Toyota Sequoia at about 4:43 p.m. when his SUV crossed the center-line and struck an oncoming Puget Sound Energy truck driven by a 60-year-old utility worker, sheriff’s spokesman Scott Wilson said.

Chandler, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene. Traffic investigators believe Chandler may have suffered “a medical event just before the collision,” Wilson said. There was no evidence that Chandler was speeding or driving impaired. An autopsy is set for Monday, Wilson said.

The utility worker, an unidentified Port Townsend man, was taken to Harrison Medical Center with minor injuries.

Investigators closed parts of Miller Bay Road between Kingston and Suquamish for more than five hours Saturday while investigating the crash, Wilson said.