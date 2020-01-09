A Seattle account executive who was active in the beach-volleyball community died Wednesday after his inflatable boat capsized near Mukilteo, according to Everett police.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office said 44-year-old Sophy L. Math drowned. He was picking up crab pots near Edgewater Beach Park when his boat capsized around 3 p.m., Everett Police spokesman Officer Kerby Duncan said.

Witnesses called 911 after seeing the boat capsize, and rescuers unsuccessfully searched for Math on Wednesday afternoon. His body was found onshore around 11 p.m., Duncan said.

Math worked at Angel Oak Mortgage Solutions for about 13 years, and he had lived in Seattle for most of his life after immigrating to the United States from Cambodia, according to the company’s website.

Sideout Seattle, a community-organized beach-volleyball league, called Math “one of the most beloved members of our volleyball community” in a Facebook post. Math had been part of the league from its inception, organizer Vince Rubio said.

“Sophy was one of the most inclusive players in the region. He didn’t care what level you were at. If you needed a player, he’d be there for you,” Rubio wrote in the post. “All he asked is that everyone have a good time. And he’d crack enough jokes to make sure everyone did.”