SEATTLE (AP) — A Seattle man has been charged in federal court with making false statements while purchasing 11 firearms, federal prosecutors said.

Quandre Reshawn Cranshaw, 24, was arrested Friday and made his initial appearance on Monday, acting U.S. Attorney Tessa Gorman said in a statement.

The indictment said Cranshaw purchased 11 guns in March and falsely stated that he was the actual buyer of the firearms, Gorman said. Three of the guns were seized less than 12 hours after the purchases from a person who had a felony conviction, Gorman said.

“The background check system is based on the principle that the person who passes the background check is the actual buyer of the firearm,” Gorman said. “It is a federal felony to pretend that you are buying a firearm for yourself when you are really buying the firearm for someone else who cannot pass a background check.”

It was not known if Cranshaw has a lawyer. No attorney was listed on the federal court website.

Making false statements on firearms transaction records is punishable by up to five years in prison. Making a materially false statement during a firearms purchase is punishable by up to ten years in prison.