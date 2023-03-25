Gov. Jay Inslee this past week dropped in on one of Seattle’s worst homeless encampments. Surrounded by heaps of trash along with dozens of stripped and burned-out cars under the First Avenue South bridge, he observed that it was all overwhelmingly awful.

“This is a scourge in our state,” Inslee said. “There is no excuse. … The people of the state of Washington do not accept this level of squalor.”

Well … we should talk about that.

It’s good the governor is finally bringing some outrage to this cause, even at this late date. Because it is outrageous that such a wealthy city has countenanced inhuman living conditions like this for years. And also that it sat idly by while some encampments, like this one, morphed from zones of social need into alleged criminal enterprises.

Do we really not accept this squalor, as the governor said? The record suggests that in Seattle at least, we do.

I’m not saying people are happy about it, or don’t care. Plenty of groups are working overtime to try to help.

But along the way, our city seems to have adapted. Whether it’s out of an abundance of tolerance, or concern about demonizing poverty, or simply feelings of powerlessness, we’ve become numb bit by bit to people living under bridges. Haven’t we?

Now you who are reading this may rightly say, “Well I don’t accept it, and I’ve wanted the city to do something about it for years.” I’m talking about the collective we, as carried out through the democratic actions and policies of the city. The city some years ago stopped acting as if people living in the most deplorable conditions imaginable was any urgent crisis.

Seven years ago, in fact, it started seeming like this might become Seattle’s Achilles’ heel.

Another politician, former King County Prosecutor Dan Satterberg, had just given a fiery call-to-action speech like Inslee’s. Satterberg pronounced the Jungle, an encampment on a greenbelt next to Beacon Hill, to be a humanitarian disaster. “Worse than Third World conditions,” he said.

At City Hall though, council members and nonprofit officials equivocated. They said it would be gentler to leave the 400 people in the Jungle than to push them into emergency shelter. They suggested equipping the Jungle like a campground, with lockers in the woods for storing belongings and bins under Interstate 5 for used hypodermic needles.

This was after five people had been shot, with two killed, in a dispute.

“They need to get people out of there,” I quoted one appalled, formerly homeless woman back then. “I can’t believe they were talking about leaving them there.”

I couldn’t either. They did leave them there, for nine more months, before finally clearing the encampment, over protests, in fall 2016.

The story of the First Avenue South bridge is similar. Marty Oppenheimer, who works on Seattle’s “street ends” program and has an office nearby, said he first noticed a tent or two there about four years ago. It grew through the pandemic, as many encampments did, but then about two years ago turned into a full-blown “chop shop,” he says.

“It just grew into this junkyard of stolen vehicles,” Oppenheimer says. “There were burned-out hulls of cars, there were murders in there. We kept saying: ‘When do you stop this?’”

Businesses, nearby residents and the cops had been calling out the encampment for at least a year. There were repeated shootings and neighbors said they saw AR-15-style rifles being toted around. A police lieutenant said at a community meeting that the Seattle Police Department had recovered more than 100 stolen vehicles there in the past year. She called the site “a criminal enterprise.”

Yet little was done about it until now.

Part of that was jurisdictional squabbling between the city and the state, as both own parts of the property. But most of it was liberal paralysis. Due to concerns about overpolicing poverty, even a black-market auto yard is allowed to persist.

Crews finally began clearing the site this past week, after shelter was found for about 30 people. (The chop-shoppers presumably moved on.)

“The site now has hydrocarbon pollution, human waste pollution, heavy metals and more,” Oppenheimer says. On the day I was there this past week, there were 64 parted-out cars.

Inslee said there’s no excuse for it, but there are plenty. The main one is legit and well-intended: The city wanted to build real housing to solve this crisis, not more temporary shelter. This one thing, though, also effectively sanctioned these encampments. Housing takes years to build, so in the meantime, people under bridges it is.

Inslee, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell and others now are pushing to shift that. Encampments are being shut down after social outreach teams offer temporary shelter, which is what we should have been doing all along. Often the camps don’t get priority, though, until somebody gets shot or killed — more perverse fallout from our abundance of compassion, along with an inability to stand up shelter faster.

The police chief told me in January that if Seattle could get a handle on just the unauthorized encampments, crime would fall significantly. Not because most homeless people are committing crimes. But because crime-focused individuals have been using homeless camps as human shields.

“They’ll set up tents or RVs in the middle of an encampment and run drugs or other operations out of there,” Chief Adrian Diaz said. “It makes it very difficult for our officers to intervene. The other homeless persons who are there often end up as victims.”

I think a lot about the old phrase “defining deviancy down.” It’s when a society is beset by aberrant behaviors to the point that it responds by lowering its own standards.

I’ve wondered in this space many times, going back years: Isn’t it better for everyone, especially the homeless, to be in a tiny home, a shelter, a managed tent city, a motel room, a FEMA tent — really just about anything other than under a bridge? Wouldn’t it be more compassionate to sweep people inside than to not sweep at all? No, I lost that argument way back when. Seattle to my everlasting astonishment lowered its standards all the way down to under the bridge.

It’s welcome that people like the governor now are calling to raise them back up again. We probably need to explore what caused them to fall so abysmally low in the first place, and more uncomfortably, why.