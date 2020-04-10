Local NewsPhotography Seattle lights up blue for health care workers amid coronavirus outbreak Originally published April 10, 2020 at 6:02 pmUpdated April 10, 2020 at 6:03 pm Seattle lights up blue for health care workers amid coronavirus outbreakBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Photos of the day, April 10: Seattle Times photographers document life during the coronavirus pandemic Closed by the coronavirus pandemic, UW campus is so empty you can hear yourself think Photos of the day, April 9: Seattle Times photographers document life during the coronavirus pandemic Related Stories Washington Supreme Court orders Inslee to take ‘all necessary steps’ to protect inmates from coronavirus Seattle QFC store manager’s bulletin to workers says social distancing ‘will not always work’ amid coronavirus Share story By Dean Rutz Seattle Times staff photographer Seattle’s skyline turned blue in places Thursday evening as a salute to health care workers and other first responders in the coronavirus outbreak. The #LightItBlue was begun in the U.K. but is now finding its way into America. Related Stories Washington Supreme Court orders Inslee to take ‘all necessary steps’ to protect inmates from coronavirus April 10, 2020 Seattle QFC store manager’s bulletin to workers says social distancing ‘will not always work’ amid coronavirus April 10, 2020 Inslee says more restrictions could be needed beyond the May 4 stay-home to battle coronavirus April 10, 2020 False advertising: They call it the ‘Amazon tax,’ but it’s so much more April 10, 2020 More Photo Galleries Photos of the day, April 10: Seattle Times photographers document life during the coronavirus pandemic Closed by the coronavirus pandemic, UW campus is so empty you can hear yourself think Photos of the day, April 9: Seattle Times photographers document life during the coronavirus pandemic Dean Rutz: drutz@seattletimes.com.