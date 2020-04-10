Local NewsPhotography Seattle lights up blue for health care workers amid coronavirus outbreak Originally published April 10, 2020 at 6:02 pmUpdated April 10, 2020 at 6:03 pm Seattle lights up blue for health care workers amid coronavirus outbreakBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Photos of the day, April 10: Seattle Times photographers document life during the coronavirus pandemic Closed by the coronavirus pandemic, UW campus is so empty you can hear yourself think Photos of the day, April 9: Seattle Times photographers document life during the coronavirus pandemic Related Stories Inslee says more restrictions could be needed beyond the May 4 stay-home to battle coronavirus False advertising: They call it the ‘Amazon tax,’ but it’s so much more Share story By Dean Rutz Seattle Times staff photographer Seattle’s skyline turned blue in places Thursday evening as a salute to health care workers and other first responders in the coronavirus outbreak. The #LightItBlue was begun in the U.K. but is now finding its way into America. Related Stories Inslee says more restrictions could be needed beyond the May 4 stay-home to battle coronavirus April 10, 2020 False advertising: They call it the ‘Amazon tax,’ but it’s so much more April 10, 2020 Circus performer from Seattle trapped aboard Persian Gulf cruise ship due to coronavirus lockdown April 10, 2020 Court lifts part of order blocking Texas abortion ban April 10, 2020 More Photo Galleries Photos of the day, April 10: Seattle Times photographers document life during the coronavirus pandemic Closed by the coronavirus pandemic, UW campus is so empty you can hear yourself think Photos of the day, April 9: Seattle Times photographers document life during the coronavirus pandemic Dean Rutz: drutz@seattletimes.com.