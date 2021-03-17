In response to the most recent violence against Asian Americans — this time in Georgia shootings that left eight people dead — Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and Police Chief Adrian Diaz have issued a statement.

“The violence in Atlanta was an act of hate. We grieve with Atlanta and for the victims and their families,” they said in a Tuesday announcement.

“We also stand together with our Asian American community against the rise of hate crimes toward Asian Americans, which especially target Chinese Americans. In Seattle and across our nation, our Asian American neighbors, places of worship, and businesses have been deliberately targeted by racism, xenophobia, and acts of violence related to misconceptions of COVID-19. Just this weekend after repeated incidents in our community, Seattle came together to stand against this hatred toward Asian Americans. Governor Locke so clearly said ‘hate is a virus.’ And through our acts, we must each be the cure.”

Georgia officials say the 21-year-old suspect blames his actions on his “sex addiction” and may have been headed to Florida to carry out further attacks on the porn industry. They are investigating whether race was a factor in Tuesday’s shootings at three Atlanta-area massage parlors, which raised fears of another hate crime against Asian Americans.

Police said the suspect’s motive wasn’t immediately known, though he is white and local authorities say they will consider whether race was a factor.

The attacks began Tuesday evening, when five people were shot at Youngs Asian Massage Parlor in Acworth, about 30 miles north of Atlanta. Two people died at the scene and three others were taken to a hospital, where two of them died, police said.

About an hour later, police responded to a call about a robbery and found three women dead from apparent gunshot wounds at Gold Spa. Officers then learned of shots fired at Aromatherapy Spa, across the street, and found another woman dead.

In Seattle, Durkan and Diaz said the city is committed to holding accountable people who commit hate crimes and will be ramping up security to protect “our Asian American neighbors,” including increased outreach to Asian American communities and organizations as well as additional police and community service officer patrols.

Seattle police said local organizations have produced resources for community members to counter misinformation, racism and discrimination, and that the Chinese Information Service Center has produced translated handouts and videos to help people report bias incidents.

Hundreds of Seattle-area residents pledged at a Saturday rally to protect each other from racialized violence and abuse directed at Asian Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s appeared to worsen in recent weeks with a string of high-profile attacks, including on older people.

Information from The Associated Press and The Seattle Times archives is included in this report.