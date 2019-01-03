Moran, 59, will replace Annette Hayes, who has been serving as Seattle-based U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Washington since the resignation of now-Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan in 2014.

Brian Moran, a Seattle attorney who drew bipartisan support following his nomination by President Donald Trump, has been confirmed as the new U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Washington.

Moran was confirmed by a voice vote in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday.

Moran had for 15 years served as a Washington state deputy attorney general under both Republican Rob McKenna and Democrat Christine Gregoire when they were the state’s attorney general. More recently he worked for the business-law firm Orrick, advising Fortune 100 companies, banks and tech firms facing legal and regulatory investigations, according to his law-firm biography.

Before that, he worked as a senior deputy prosecuting attorney in Kitsap County.

McKenna told The Seattle Times last year that Moran is a talented, veteran prosecutor who pioneered the use of DNA evidence in murder cases and was respected by professionals on both sides of the aisle.

“He is a really effective leader and manager of people,” McKenna said.

“I look forward to returning to public service and working alongside the men and women of the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Department of Justice who have dedicated their professional lives to serving the citizens of Washington,” Moran said after his nomination in May.

Gregoire, who was the state attorney general before being elected governor, has called Moran “a consummate professional” with “values beyond reproach.”

According to a White House brief, Moran earned a bachelor’s degree from Middlebury College and his law degree from Seattle University School of Law.