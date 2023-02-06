King County and the city of Seattle will no longer require proof of vaccination against COVID-19 for employees, ending one of the final pandemic protections in either level of government.

In a joint announcement Monday, King County Executive Dow Constantine and Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell announced that they would end the mandate, originally established in October 2021, citing guidance from Public Health – Seattle and King County.

“Since the earliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, King County’s policy has been to follow the science, listen to the experts, and protect life and health,” Constantine said in a news release. “Establishing a vaccine mandate for employees and contractors was critical to keeping employees and the public safe, and keeping services flowing. Today our experts advise that immunity has reached a level that allows these requirements to be relaxed.”

Constantine also rescinded the county’s emergency proclamation on Monday, ending pandemic emergency protections that had been in place since March 2020.

The announcement comes the same day New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced he would lift the vaccine requirement for its workers later this month.

Late last winter, many working conditions for Seattle city employees returned to normal — or a new version of it — when Mayor Bruce Harrell asked almost all workers to return to in-person work and lifted mask requirements in public buildings as vaccine rates climbed locally.

Advertising

In addition to the dozens of employees who were suspended or terminated from the city for not complying with initial vaccine requirement, others left or threatened to leave last summer as Harrell cracked down on remote work.

Harrell chipped away at the city’s COVID precautions throughout 2022, lifting moratoria on evictions in February, asking the council to end a pandemic-related hazard pay requirement for certain businesses over the summer and ultimately lifting the city’s state of emergency in the fall.

A COVID vaccination mandate remains in place for most employees at most Washington state agencies. Gov. Jay Inslee initially established a requirement in 2021, at the same time Seattle and King County did. Though Inslee’s COVID emergency declaration ended Oct. 31, 2022, he issued a new directive to maintain a vaccination mandate for state employees. That took effect Nov. 1, 2022. Inslee’s office didn’t immediately say what his plans are, in light of Monday’s announcement from Seattle and King County.

Seattle Times staff writer Dan Beekman contributed to this report.

This is a developing story and will be updated.