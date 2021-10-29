Surrounded by the fall leaves, fourth-graders practice their instruments outside The Meridian School, located in The Good Shepherd Center in Seattle.

Starting this year, fourth- and fifth-graders in the school’s instrumental music program are practicing outside, rain or shine, to follow COVID-19 safety protocols.



The students and their instruments are divided into four sections: clarinets, flutes, trumpets and trombones. To teach them all at once, the school hired professional musicians to come in.

The students weren’t able to play in person last year because of the pandemic, and had to practice remotely.

“They’re so excited to be playing musical instruments in person again,” said Tracy Bennett, interim head of the school. ”It’s always a highlight for the students to choose an instrument and [learn to] play.”



In the spring, students will perform together in the school’s Spring Music Makers Concert.