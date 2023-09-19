Don’t get cold feet, Seattle.

It may seem too early to start thinking about snow — though the peaks of the Cascades may start receiving the white fluffy stuff this week — but the city of Seattle is preparing now.

As part of a pilot program launched by city departments, Seattleites can sign up to get a free snow shovel and ice melt before winter weather arrives this year.

The program — Neighbors Helping Neighbors Snow Shoveling — aims to help seniors and people with mobility challenges get out the door and where they need to go by clearing the sidewalks and walkways near their homes, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation.

Equipment is available while supplies last, and participants must sign up before Sept. 30.

To register, contact the captain of your neighborhood block watch to make a plan for your block.

If you don’t know who your block watch captain is, go to the block watch page of the Seattle Police Department’s website and contact the crime prevention coordinator for your area.

If your street doesn’t have a block watch captain, send your request for snow shoveling equipment to 684-road@seattle.gov.

You can also contact the crime prevention coordinator for your area to ask about nearby block watch groups or other volunteer organizations you can connect with.