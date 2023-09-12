Seattle Public Utilities is giving away free compost to thank Seattle residents for composting their food and yard waste.

Through the free compost program, SPU said it is closing the loop with residents “by providing soil nutrients through finished compost.”

The agency will provide up to a half-yard of bulk compost to Seattleites from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or until compost runs out) on Saturday, Sept. 30, at Magnuson Park.

The event will take place at the Park and Ride Magnuson Frog Pond. To find the location, follow Northeast 65th Street past Sand Point Way Northeast, turning left after 65th Ave Northeast on the right. The lot is across the street from United States Geological Survey’s Western Fisheries Research Center.

As a small thank you for composting your food and yard waste, we're giving away free compost on Saturday, September 30, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Magnuson Park – Park and Ride Magnuson Frog Pond. Thanks to our partners, @ECOSS and Lenz!



For more info 👉 https://t.co/RzmjLjrRW2 pic.twitter.com/MaO1ohYiXB — Seattle Public Utilities (@SeattleSPU) September 12, 2023

Seattle residents are asked to bring a shovel and container to load up the compost.