Though Seattle has plenty to offer vegans and vegetarians, ranking fourth in the nation for meatless meals, we’re still trailing Portland.

Our sister city to the south was ranked No. 1 in a recent WalletHub study on the nation’s best large cities for vegetarians and vegans.

In order to determine the best cities for the 10 million or so American adults who are vegans and vegetarians, the online financial company compared key factors in the 100 most populated cities, including affordability of groceries; the diversity and number of restaurants offering vegan and vegetarian meals; the number of organic farms, smoothie shops and community gardens; and the number of vegetarian and vegan meetups.

The study noted that finding meatless options at restaurants and supermarkets can be a challenge, depending on where you find yourself hungry in America. However, West Coast cities like Seattle, Portland, Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Diego, as well as New York City, Austin and Orlando, Florida, have plenty to please vegans and vegetarians.

Within Seattle, some neighborhoods are far more vegetarian- and vegan-friendly than others. FYI Guy broke those down.

WalletHub’s best cities for vegetarians and vegans are:

Portland Los Angeles Orlando, Fla. Seattle Austin, Texas Atlanta New York City San Francisco San Diego Tampa, Fla.

WalletHub also named the worst cities: Memphis, Tenn.; Tulsa, Okla.; Stockton, Calif.; Winston-Salem, N.C..; Henderson, Nev.; Baton Rouge, La.; North Las Vegas, Nev.; Greensboro, N.C.; San Bernardino, Calif.; and El Paso, Texas.

Even if you’re not ready or willing to go completely meatless, you can celebrate World Vegetarian Day on Tuesday or World Vegan Day on Nov. 1, by catching up on our taste test of the Impossible Burger at local restaurants, trying Life on Mars, the hot new vegan eatery we recently reviewed, or indulging in sweet vegan ice cream.