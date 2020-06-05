Local News Seattle Indian Health Board staff kneel to protest death of George Floyd Originally published June 5, 2020 at 2:44 pm Back to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Photo gallery: Seattle-area protests, Day 8 Photo Gallery: Seattle-area protests, day 7 Photo Gallery: Seattle demonstrators gather for sixth day Share story By Alan Berner Seattle Times staff photographer Alan Berner View Comments You must be logged in to leave a comment. Log in or create an account. The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.