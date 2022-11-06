Day centers and homeless shelters across Seattle are extending their hours as the region braces for a bout of freezing temperatures this week.

The King Country Regional Homelessness Authority announced Sunday that it is activating severe weather response protocols through Friday, which means expanding emergency shelter capacity, extending day center service hours, and distributing food. It also means service providers and workers can request emergency funds to pay for supplies such as warm clothes, sleeping bags, hand warmers and food.

The authority said in a news release that members of the public who want to support efforts to distribute coats and blankets should donate funds directly to organizations including the Urban League, Chief Seattle Club or local shelters.

Across from the ferry terminal on Alaskan Way South, Compass Housing Alliance’s 60-bed shelter will be open 24/7 from Tuesday through Thursday, serving breakfast and dinner. Compass’ day center hours will also be extended from Sunday through Friday.

Several day centers across Seattle will also be available, including some specific to youth and families.

Day centers for adults

The Salvation Army

Jefferson Day Center (420 Fourth Ave.)

Every Day, 7 a.m. — 5 p.m.

White Center Community Center (9050 16th Ave. S.W.)

Monday — Friday, 8 a.m. — 7 p.m., Sunday, 10:45 a.m. — 12 p.m.

Seattle Indian Center Day Center (624 S. Dearborn St.)

Monday — Friday, 8:30 a.m. — 5:30 p.m.

Compass Day Center (210 Alaskan Way S.)

Day Center extended hours Sunday — Friday, 7 a.m. — 7 p.m.

Overnight on Tuesday — Thursday, 6 p.m. — 9 a.m.

Immanuel Community Services (1215 Thomas St.)

Monday — Friday, 8 a.m. — 2 p.m.

Urban Rest Stops

Ballard (2014-B N.W. 57th St.)

Monday — Friday, 6:30 a.m.— 2:30 p.m.

Downtown (1924 Ninth Avenue)

Monday — Friday, 5:30 — 9:30 p.m.

Saturday — Sunday, 8 a.m. — 3 p.m.

Chief Seattle Club Day Center (410 Second Ave. Ext S.)

Monday — Friday, 7 a.m. — 2 p.m.

Aurora Commons (8914 Aurora Ave. N.)

Monday — Thursday, 10 a.m. — 1 p.m.

Bread of Life Mission (97 S. Main St.)

Monday — Friday, 9:30 a.m. — 3 p.m.

Day Centers for Women, Families, Youth & Young Adults:

Immanuel Lutheran (1215 Thomas St.)

Monday — Friday, 8 a.m. — 2 p.m.

Elizabeth Gregory Home (1604 N.E. 50th St.) Women only

Sunday — Friday, 9 a.m. — 4:30 p.m.

Mary’s Place Day Center (1830 Ninth Ave.) Women or women with children only

Monday — Friday, 7 a.m. — 3:30 p.m.

YouthCare

Orion Center (1828 Yale Ave.) Youth only (ages 12 to 24)

Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday from 3:30 — 7 p.m.

Saturday from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m.

University District Youth Center (4516 15th Ave. N.E.) Youth only (ages 12 to 24)

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, 8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Wednesday 8 a.m. — 1 p.m.

Sunday 9 a.m. — 1 p.m.

South Seattle Youth Center (9416 Rainier Ave. S.) Youth only (ages 12 to 24)

24 hours (except Wednesday CLOSED from 12:45 — 3 p.m.)

Street Youth Ministries (4540 15th Ave. N.E.)

Monday — Tuesday, 10 a.m. — 3 p.m.

Wednesday — Friday, 10:30 a.m. — 2:30 p.m.

New Horizons Ministries (2709 Third Ave.) Youth/Young adult only (13-25)

Monday — Thursday, 3 — 9 p.m.