The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office has identified the 43-year-old man who died Saturday hiking Buck Mountain as James Rothwell of Seattle.

Rothwell was with two other hikers, who said he lost his footing while traveling up a steep face of the mountain around 17 miles north of Lake Wenatchee, according to the sheriff’s office. The two hikers, who were uninjured, said he fell about 50 feet.

The hikers activated an emergency beacon Saturday afternoon, said Jason Reinfeld, chief of special operations for the sheriff’s office. Due to difficult weather conditions, the Naval Air Station Whidbey Search and Rescue unit was called in and airlifted the man’s body around 12:40 a.m. Sunday.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday to determine the cause of death, according to the sheriff’s office.

The hike to Buck Mountain is a Class 3 hike and requires exposed scrambling, according to the Washington Trails Association, which recommends hikers have gear and experience.