Does it seems like every time you look at your weather app, the predicted highs get higher and another day gets tacked onto this heat wave?

“You are not imagining that,” said Carly Kovacik of the National Weather Service in Seattle on Wednesday. “It keeps getting prolonged by one extra day. Saturday now looks quite a bit warmer than the previous forecast.”

The weather service is expected to extend the excessive heat warning for the region through Saturday, she said. It had been set to expire at the end of Friday.

Additionally, the forecasted temperatures through the week have crept up, with highs Thursday and Friday expected to be in the mid-90s instead of the lower 90s, she said.

Wednesday could be slightly cooler than Tuesday, and by cooler that means only around 91 instead of 95, due to some midlevel clouds from the south.

What’s happening is that an area of low pressure offshore was supposed to push an area of high pressure that’s over us right now to the east. That low-pressure area is arriving more slowly than expected, Kovacik said.

“The good news, though, is that definitely by Sunday we will be looking at a change,” she said. It’ll be warm by Seattle standards, but with a predicted high in the mid-80s instead of the 90s.

By next week, thank goodness, we should be back into the upper 70s and there could even be a chance of showers. “It’ll be a noticeable change.”