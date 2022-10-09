Heads up Seattleites: If you’re outside on this hazy Sunday, you’re inhaling the equivalent of 1.1 cigarettes. That’s according to the app Sh**t! I Smoke, which tracks air quality and translates that pollution into a more tangible equivalent.

Ongoing wildfires in the Cascades mean smoky skies are lingering in the Puget Sound area, leading to moderate air quality. Sensitive groups like children, pregnant women, and people with heart or breathing issues should limit their time outdoors — and even adults with a lower risk should minimize outdoor exercise, advises the Washington State Department of Ecology.

A bit of a respite is coming soon, though.

“Later on Monday, we should see some improvement,” said Jacob DeFlitch, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Seattle. A weak weather front may even bring some light rain late Monday, helping disperse some of the smoke.

So far, autumn has mimicked much of August, with high temperatures in the 70s.

“We’re still waiting for that first rain producer across the area,” said DeFlitch. Without that much-needed precipitation and an ongoing pattern of high pressure, it’s likely the smoke will simply be moved around the region — and eventually make its way back.

“I wouldn’t be surprised to see the return of at least some haze mid to late week,” said DeFlitch.

Sun Update: We’ll continue to see mostly MODERATE AQ in the Puget Sound region today. Areas in east King and Snohomish counties (near Darrington) may reach UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS, UNHEALTHY or worse. Strong onshore winds on Mon should clear out some smoke. 🤞 pic.twitter.com/wxHA9ftKtz — PS Clean Air Agency (@pscleanair) October 9, 2022

A burn ban remains in effect for King County and much of the state. The Department of Ecology’s smoke forecast tool shows the Seattle area will continue to have moderate air quality through Thursday, and Central Washington will continue to have the state’s worst conditions.

In Wenatchee, residents are being exposed to the equivalent smoke of 5.6 cigarettes a day.