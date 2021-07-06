It’s been 22 days without measurable rain in Seattle, and it looks like it will be at least another week without much more than a sprinkle — if that — according to the National Weather Service of Seattle.
The last time measurable precipitation was recorded at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport was on June 14, the weather service said. And while there may be a little drizzle in some areas on Wednesday, it won’t be anything for folks to get excited about, said meteorologist Mary Butwin.
The longest recorded stretch without water was 55 days in the summer of 2017, the weather service said.
Butwin said the rest of week will likely feature cloudy mornings and clear afternoons with highs in the low to mid-70s on Wednesday and high temperatures in the mid-80s Thursday through the weekend.
