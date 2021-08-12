Seattle was among 14 American cities that grew by at least 100,000 people over the last decade, according to new census data, as the country’s population growth was fueled by major urban areas, while largely declining in rural areas.

In addition to seeing such growth, Kent, in South King County, was one of the 10 fastest-growing cities in the country, according to census data released Thursday.

Each of the 10 fastest-growing cities grew by at least 44% from 2010 to 2020, the Census Bureau said.

The data released from the once-a-decade census is the most detailed information yet on the country’s population and racial makeup, but will take days and weeks to fully analyze. Actual raw numbers for the cities were not immediately available Thursday.

Part of Kent’s population gain is due to the annexation of the Panther Lake region, which the city officially took over on July 1, 2010.

In gaining more than 100,000 people, Seattle joins Denver, Fort Worth, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio and Austin, Texas, Los Angeles, New York City, Jacksonville, Florida, Charlotte, North Carolina, Phoenix, Oklahoma City and Columbus, Ohio.

On a broad level, the data showed the country gaining in population in its largest metro areas, while rural areas generally saw their populations shrink.

Collectively, the country’s largest counties — those with more than 100,000 people — grew by an average 9.1% from 2010 to 2020. Counties with fewer than 10,000 people, on average, lost population.

In Washington, only tiny Ferry and Columbia counties, with populations under 10,000, lost people, while every other county gained at least some population or held steady.

The Census Bureau released populations counts for the 50 states and the nation last spring, but Thursday’s release offers the first glimpse at more detailed data — populations of counties, cities and neighborhoods. It also gives the first breakdown by race and ethnicity, showing how the country’s demographics have changed over the last 10 years.

The numbers will be used to draw congressional and legislative districts, enforce anti-discrimination laws and to apportion trillions of dollars of federal funding.

Everything from Medicaid to Pell Grants to community health centers and housing assistance depends on the census to help determine where federal funds should be sent for the next decade.

Concerns have been raised about the reliability of this year’s census, especially in counting immigrants and people of color, after the Trump administration’s efforts to keep undocumented immigrants out of census counts and to stick to the census’s original schedule, despite months of COVID-related counting delays.

“There has been a lot of speculation about the data quality and the accuracy of this census,” said Mike Mohrman, of Washington’s Office of Financial Management. “There will be more information on accuracy coming out in the next few weeks.”