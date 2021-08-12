Seattle was among 14 American cities that grew by at least 100,000 people over the last decade, according to new census data, as the country’s population growth was fueled by diversifying populations in major urban areas, while largely declining in rural areas.

King County gained more than 338,000 people over the last 10 years, with a total population of 2,269,675.

That growth was highlighted by diversity — the non-Hispanic white population in King County dropped more than 12 percentage points since 2010, while the Asian share of the population increased by more than 5 percentage points. Both the Black and Hispanic shares of the population grew by a bit more than 1 percentage point.

The Seattle metropolitan area, which includes all of Pierce, King and Snohomish counties, was the 15th largest in the nation, with a total population of 4,018,762.

Kent, in South King County, was one of the 10 fastest-growing cities in the country, according to census data released Thursday.

Each of the 10 fastest-growing cities grew by at least 44% from 2010 to 2020, the Census Bureau said.

Advertising

The data released from the once-a-decade census is the most detailed information yet on the country’s population and racial makeup, but will take days and weeks to fully analyze. Actual raw numbers for the cities were not immediately available Thursday.

Part of Kent’s population gain is due to the annexation of the Panther Lake area, which the city officially took over on July 1, 2010.

Along with Seattle, Denver, Fort Worth, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio and Austin, Texas, Los Angeles, New York City, Jacksonville, Florida, Charlotte, North Carolina, Phoenix, Oklahoma City and Columbus, Ohio, all gained more than 100,000 people.

On a broad level, the data showed the country gaining in population in its largest metro areas, while rural areas generally saw their populations shrink.

Collectively, the country’s largest counties — those with more than 100,000 people — grew by an average 9.1% from 2010 to 2020. Counties with fewer than 10,000 people, on average, lost population.

In Washington, only tiny Ferry and Columbia counties, with populations under 10,000, lost people, while every other county gained at least some population or held steady.

Advertising

The data also show the country growing more diverse.

“The U.S. population is much more multiracial and more racially and ethnically diverse than what we measured in the past,” said Nicholas Jones, director of race and ethnic research and outreach in the Census Bureau’s Population Division.

Washington is is 63.8% non-Hispanic white, down from 72.5% in 2010. Washington is 13.7% Hispanic or Latino, up from 11.2% in 2010. And Washington is 9.4% Asian, up from 7.1% in 2010.

Three counties, Yakima, Franklin and Adams, are majority Hispanic or Latino, while every other county remains majority white.

In Snohomish County, the Asian population became the second most prevalent, with 12.2%, up from 8.8%. The Hispanic population also grew, from 9% of the population in 2010, to 11.6% in 2020, but not as quickly as the Asian population.

The Census Bureau released populations counts for the 50 states and the nation last spring, but Thursday’s release offers the first glimpse at more detailed data — populations of counties, cities and neighborhoods. It also gives the first breakdown by race and ethnicity, showing how the country’s demographics have changed over the last 10 years.

The numbers will be used to draw congressional and legislative districts, enforce anti-discrimination laws and to apportion trillions of dollars of federal funding.

Advertising

Everything from Medicaid to Pell Grants to community health centers and housing assistance depends on the census to help determine where federal funds should be sent for the next decade.

Concerns have been raised about the reliability of this year’s census, especially in counting immigrants and people of color, after the Trump administration’s efforts to keep undocumented immigrants out of census counts and to stick to the census’s original schedule, despite months of COVID-related counting delays.

“There has been a lot of speculation about the data quality and the accuracy of this census,” said Mike Mohrman, of Washington’s Office of Financial Management. “There will be more information on accuracy coming out in the next few weeks.”

Staff reporter Nina Shapiro contributed to this report.