When a reader sent me a map showing the city’s new EV charger locations, I said to myself, “here we go again.”

The reader noted the inequitable siting of Seattle City Light’s 31 new Level 2 electric vehicle charging stations, which once again bypass the south end of Rainier Valley, leaving some of the city’s most diverse areas EV charging deserts. The new chargers are coming online now, with at least one already up and running.

According to the power company, the locations were selected, in part, after reviewing 1,800 requests from residents. That might seem like an equitable way to select charging locations, but in reality, it’s not.

Why? Because the EV revolution is still out of reach for many low- and middle-income people and communities of color. Yes, you can get a relatively low-cost used Nissan Leaf or Chevy Bolt — I did so myself in 2018. But in my case, the lower cost meant a shorter driving range, and in my used Leaf that was only about 85 miles in perfect weather and cargo conditions. That is five times fewer miles than a tank of gas in my previous hybrid car and, as I found out one terrible night, not quite enough to get to and from Sammamish in a winter rainstorm.

Longer-range EVs cost more, often a lot more. Yes, lower prices are on the horizon, but according to The New York Times, the average cost of an EV in March was nearly $59,000. A 2017 report found that 56% of EV owners had household incomes above $100,000.

The much-debated federal Inflation Reduction Act was supposed to help level the playing field for lower-income buyers, but instead, it created what an analyst for Consumer Reports called “chaos” for consumers. Even if you could figure out the complex tax credit system, only 11 cars from four automakers qualify for the full credit.

So when EVs are still priced out of reach for lower-income communities, it makes sense that the city would not see high demand from those communities for EV charging stations.

It’s a classic chicken and egg problem. High costs mean lower-income communities can’t afford EVs, but lack of charging infrastructure means that when EV prices do come down (or if people decide to buy lower-cost EVs with shorter range), there will not be infrastructure to make the switch practical.

A 2021 report by the nonprofit group American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy highlighted this problem across the country. As they put it, “Low- and moderate-income communities and communities of color, in particular, stand to benefit greatly from [transportation electrification] but are at risk of missing out on these benefits due to a lack of charging infrastructure.”

They noted that not only do low-income and communities of color face the worst effects of pollution, but they also bear the biggest burden from climate change. Those communities are more likely to be hotter with fewer trees and more susceptible to storms and other climate damage.

Seattle City Light, in an email last week, said the 31 new Level 2 chargers are “just one of a larger portfolio of EV charging offerings that are available from or planned by Seattle City Light.” They said this particular effort was to serve single-family homes without off-street parking and multifamily homes where charging is difficult.

They said that in their selection process they provided preference to those using utility discount programs and ride-share drivers to increase equity. A multifamily EV charging program and future single-family home effort would better suit the needs of south Rainier Valley, according to the email.

So, potentially good things for the future, but today, a look at the EV charger distribution for south Rainier Valley still largely comes up empty, much like it did when I wrote about the dearth of EV charging infrastructure in 2019.

A big change since then is that the number of new EV registrations in Seattle has doubled, to over 17% in January when compared with the previous year, according to Axios Seattle. That’s a far higher percentage than the country overall, at 7%.

Transportation is still the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in Washington, accounting for nearly 40% of the total, and half of that coming from personal cars and trucks.

In just 12 years, Washington plans to ban sales of new gas cars. Will we have equitable infrastructure in place to support that shift by then?

Personal transportation is just one part of the electrification puzzle. Low-income communities also need electrified buses and commercial trucks as well, both because those communities rely more heavily on public transit but also because they are more likely to suffer the effects of pollution from heavy vehicles in their communities. And, of course, we need safe, walkable and bikeable communities.

But our electrified transportation future cannot rely on popular demand, which too often leaves out the most marginalized. I hope the next time I write about this there won’t still be a large empty space in Rainier Valley where EV chargers should be.