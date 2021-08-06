Two of six off-duty Seattle police officers who attended a pro-Trump rally that preceded the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol in January were fired Friday by interim police Chief Adrian Diaz, who followed the recommendations of an investigation that found they trespassed onto restricted grounds and stood by in the immediate vicinity of an “active insurrection.”

The dismissals were announced in a posting on the Seattle Police Department’s news blotter and came following a recommendation of termination included in a six-month investigation conducted by the Office of Police Accountability (OPA) released last month.

The two officers have been identified as Alexander Everett and Caitlin Rochelle Everett, who are married. The investigation into their actions showed they downplayed their role and likely lied to internal investigators about their actions at the so-called Stop the Steal rally.

Diaz said in a statement that such behavior by sworn law enforcement officers cannot be tolerated.

“In granting the police the power and responsibility to do their work, the community takes as collateral an expectation that law enforcement will at all times earn and abide by that trust,” the chief wrote. “This is what should be expected of policing, and it is what I demand as Chief. It is also what Seattle Police officers expect of their colleagues. ”

“It is based on those values that I reached my decision,” Diaz said.

The chief said the investigation found the officers “crossed the outdoor barriers established by the Capitol Police and were directly next to the Capitol Building … It is beyond absurd to suggest that they did not know they were in an area where they should not be, amidst what was already a violent, criminal riot.”

Three of the other four officers who attended the Washington, D.C., rally Jan. 6 were cleared of allegations of unprofessional conduct and did not break any laws, the investigation found. The investigation into allegations against the fourth officer was inconclusive, according to the department’s civilian-run Office of Police Accountability.

Emails sent to accounts belonging to Everett and Rochelle Everett seeking comment on their termination were not immediately returned Friday afternoon.

However, in an email sent to Seattle City Council Chairwoman Lorena Gonzalez on July 28, Alexander Everett demanded the council investigate several of its own members for attending Black Lives Matter protests in Seattle this summer where speakers called for violence against police and the council members failed to condemn it. They also claimed city officials “allowed an insurrection to occur in our very own city” during the two-week existence of the police-free Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP), which ended after violence and two homicides.

“I am a Seattle Police Officer and one of the officers in the investigation regarding January 6th 2021,” he wrote. “The actions from the Seattle City council during 2020 endangered countless lives of the citizens of Seattle and in some cases, the actions were illegal.”

The summary of the investigation into the two officers says senior OPA investigators traveled to Washington, D.C., and conducted dozens of interviews with people ranging from waiters and hotel clerks to senior officials with the Capitol and Metropolitan police forces. They also reviewed videos and photographs of the event, including still pictures prepared by the FBI from video footage shot by a third-party defendant now facing federal charges in the Capitol siege case.

The still photos captured a man and woman — Everett and Rochelle Everett— smiling and standing within a restricted area just outside the U.S. Capitol while, nearby, pro-Trump rioters forced their way into the building, the investigation says.

Diaz issued final disciplinary action reports for both Alexander Everett and Caitlin Rochelle Everett — in which Diaz wrote for both officers: “As a police officer, you have sworn to uphold laws and the Constitution. Yet on the afternoon of January 6, you violated the law and stood in the midst of an attempted insurrection,” the chief wrote. “Your unlawful presence provided the appearance that you, a member of the Seattle Police Department, supported an unlawful insurrection and greatly

undermined the public trust in you and all law enforcement officers.”

Neither of the officers attended their disciplinary hearings with the chief, according to the documents. However, Diaz noted that both claimed they were “participating in a political event” and exercising their rights to free speech and association.”

Diaz said the evidence showed otherwise and chastised the officers for participating in an event that put their fellow officers in nation’s capital in danger.

“This discipline is simply and unequivocally not based on your attendance at a tally in support of a candidate or position,” the chief wrote. “It is based on your involvement in a riot at the Capital Building. You betrayed the incredible and harrowing work by other officers on January 6 and deeply damaged our relationship with those we serve.”