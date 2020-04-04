Seattle firefighters contained a house fire in a vacant building Saturday morning at the edge of the Fremont neighborhood.

Firefighters received multiple 911 calls beginning at 5:18 a.m., said Seattle Fire Department spokesperson Kristin Tinsley. The fire, near the intersection of Aurora Avenue North and North 50th Street, remained active as of about 10 a.m.

Because the residential home was vacant, firefighters fought the fire defensively, from outside the building.

“Initially, when we got there, there was heavy fire on the basement and floor one,” Tinsley said. “The fire spread to all floors of the home and the attic and the roof quickly collapsed.”

Tinsley said firefighters used a ladder truck to douse the flaming roof from above.

No firefighters were injured.

It’s unclear if anyone was in the building or how the fire began, Tinsley said.

“We have not been able to search the building due to the amount of fire,” Tinsley said, adding that there was risk of structural collapse because of roof damage.

Tinsley said the fire caused significant smoke and nearby residents were advised to keep their windows closed.

Crews last Saturday fought a fire for more than 5 hours in a different vacant building at 601 Roy St., along Aurora Avenue North.